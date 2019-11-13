Hornets vs. Grizzlies odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 13 predictions from advanced computer model

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 4-6 overall and 2-3 at home, while Memphis is 3-7 overall and 1-3 on the road. Charlotte is favored by two points in the latest Hornets vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under is set at 221. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw massive returns, finishing 300-252 on all its top-rated NBA picks. On top-rated NBA picks against the spread and on the money line alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280 last season. It also enters Week 4 of the 2019-20 NBA season on a 6-2 run on all top-rated NBA picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Hornets vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Charlotte took a 114-106 defeat against Philadelphia on Sunday for its third straight loss. Miles Bridges wasn't much of a difference maker for the Hornets; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court. Devonte' Graham had 19 points and 10 assists for his second consecutive double-double. He leads the Hornets in scoring with 17.9 points per game and assists with 7.6 per game.

On Monday, Memphis narrowly escaped with a victory as it outlasted San Antonio 113-109. It was the Grizzlies' first road victory in four attempts. Jaren Jackson Jr. looked sharp as he had 24 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds. In addition, Ja Morant is leading all NBA rookies and the Grizzlies in scoring with 17.8 points per game. However, Morant has scored just eight and nine points in his past two games.

Charlotte has allowed its opponents to shoot 48.9 percent from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Memphis leads the NBA in points in the paint, so the Hornets must be ready to shore up that weakness. On the other side, though, the Grizzlies have experienced some defensive struggles of their own, as they are fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 119 on average.

So who wins Hornets vs. Grizzlies? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hornets vs. Grizzlies spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.