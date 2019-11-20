Hornets vs. Nets odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 5-8 overall and 3-3 at home, while Charlotte is 6-8 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Nets have struggled to cover the spread on their home court recently, going 2-6 against the spread in their last eight home games. The Hornets, meanwhile, are 8-2-1 in their last 11 games on the road. Brooklyn is favored by four points in the latest Nets vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Nets found themselves as the reluctant recipients of a disappointing 115-86 defeat against Indiana on Monday. Brooklyn's loss came about despite a quality game from Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 28 points and eight assists along with five rebounds. Brooklyn will also be without Kyrie Irving on Wednesday night, as he's set to miss his third consecutive game with a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's game against Toronto was up for grabs at halftime, but the Hornets were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Charlotte was completely outplayed, eventually falling 132-96 to Toronto. Terry Rozier had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court. Guard Devonte' Graham leads the Eastern Conference with 49 three-point field goals and paces the Hornets in scoring at 18.3 points per game.

The Nets come into tonight's contest boasting the third most rebounds per game in the league at 47.5. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hornets are stumbling into Wednesday's matchup with the fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 40.9 on average.

