Hornets vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 30 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 15-31 overall and 9-11 at home, while Charlotte is 16-31 overall and 8-16 on the road. The Hornets snapped an eight-game losing streak on Tuesday. The Wizards have lost nine of 14 games in January. Washington is favored by four points in the latest Wizards vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 227.5.

Wizards vs. Hornets spread: Wizards -4

Wizards vs. Hornets over-under: 227.5 points

Wizards vs. Hornets money line: Washington -179, Charlotte 148

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington has to be hurting after a 151-131 loss at the hands of Milwaukee on Tuesday. Bradley Beal stood out in the defeat with 47 points and six assists. The Wizards have allowed 150 points in each of their last two losses. Thursday's game begins a six-game homestand for Washington.

Washington beat Charlotte 125-118 in a November 22 meeting in Washington and the Hornets won 114-107 on December 10 at home.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte beat New York 97-92 on Tuesday. It was another big night for point guard Terry Rozier, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 10 rebounds. It was Charlotte's first win since January 4 and its last home win was on December 17.

Washington is stumbling into the matchup with the most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 121.3 on average. The Hornets have experienced some struggles of their own, as they are worst in the league in points scored per game, with only 103.1 on average.

