3rd Quarter Report

Down five at the end of the second quarter, the Thunder now have the lead. They have jumped out to a 87-83 lead against the Rockets.

The Thunder entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Rockets step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Oklahoma City 39-17, Houston 25-31

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.00

What to Know

The Thunder have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Houston Rockets will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at Toyota Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Thunder scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They really took it to Washington for the full four quarters, racking up a 147-106 victory at home. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 242.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

It was another big night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine assists. He has been hot recently, having posted 25 or more points the last six times he's played. Another player making a difference was Chet Holmgren, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten rebounds.

Even though the Rockets have not done well against the Suns recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. Houston secured a 114-110 W over the Suns. The victory was just what the Rockets needed coming off of a 127-105 loss in their prior contest.

Oklahoma City pushed their record up to 39-17 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 128.2 points per game. As for Houston, their victory bumped their record up to 25-31.

Sunday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, the Thunder are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-7 against the spread).

Odds

Oklahoma City is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thunder, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 234 points.

Series History

Houston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.