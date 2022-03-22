Through 2 Quarters

Down six at the end of last quarter, the Philadelphia 76ers have now snagged the lead. Either team is in a position to win, but they lead against the Miami Heat 57-56.

Power forward Georges Niang (13 points) has been the top scorer for the Sixers. Georges Niang does need to be careful, however, as he is in early foul trouble with three. Point guard Tyrese Maxey is also in foul trouble with three.

Miami has been relying on the performance of small forward Jimmy Butler, who has 15 points and four assists in addition to four boards.

This is the first time the Heat have been down going into the third quarter in the past five games.

Who's Playing

Miami @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Miami 47-24; Philadelphia 43-27

What to Know

The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Wells Fargo Center after having had a few days off. The Heat won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 8-point advantage in the spread.

Miami didn't have too much trouble with the Oklahoma City Thunder at home this past Friday as they won 120-108. Miami's point guard Tyler Herro was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 26 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Philadelphia on Sunday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 93-88 to the Toronto Raptors. Center Joel Embiid (21 points) and point guard Tyrese Maxey (19 points) were the top scorers for Philadelphia.

Miami had enough points to win and then some against Philadelphia in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, taking their contest 99-82. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Heat since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.70

Odds

The Heat are a big 8-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Heat as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Philadelphia.

Mar 05, 2022 - Miami 99 vs. Philadelphia 82

Jan 15, 2022 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Miami 98

Dec 15, 2021 - Miami 101 vs. Philadelphia 96

May 13, 2021 - Miami 106 vs. Philadelphia 94

Jan 14, 2021 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Miami 108

Jan 12, 2021 - Philadelphia 137 vs. Miami 134

Feb 03, 2020 - Miami 137 vs. Philadelphia 106

Dec 28, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Philadelphia 116

Dec 18, 2019 - Miami 108 vs. Philadelphia 104

Nov 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Miami 86

Apr 09, 2019 - Miami 122 vs. Philadelphia 99

Feb 21, 2019 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Miami 102

Nov 12, 2018 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Miami 114

Apr 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Miami 91

Apr 21, 2018 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Miami 102

Apr 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 128 vs. Miami 108

Apr 16, 2018 - Miami 113 vs. Philadelphia 103

Apr 14, 2018 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Miami 103

Mar 08, 2018 - Miami 108 vs. Philadelphia 99

Feb 27, 2018 - Miami 102 vs. Philadelphia 101

Feb 14, 2018 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Miami 102

Feb 02, 2018 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Miami 97

Mar 01, 2017 - Miami 125 vs. Philadelphia 98

Feb 11, 2017 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Miami 109

Feb 04, 2017 - Miami 125 vs. Philadelphia 102

Nov 21, 2016 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Miami 94

Mar 06, 2016 - Miami 103 vs. Philadelphia 98

Mar 04, 2016 - Miami 112 vs. Philadelphia 102

Nov 21, 2015 - Miami 96 vs. Philadelphia 91

Injury Report for Philadelphia

James Harden: Out (Hamstring)

Joel Embiid: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Miami