Through 2 Quarters
Down six at the end of last quarter, the Philadelphia 76ers have now snagged the lead. Either team is in a position to win, but they lead against the Miami Heat 57-56.
Power forward Georges Niang (13 points) has been the top scorer for the Sixers. Georges Niang does need to be careful, however, as he is in early foul trouble with three. Point guard Tyrese Maxey is also in foul trouble with three.
Miami has been relying on the performance of small forward Jimmy Butler, who has 15 points and four assists in addition to four boards.
This is the first time the Heat have been down going into the third quarter in the past five games.
Who's Playing
Miami @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Miami 47-24; Philadelphia 43-27
What to Know
The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Wells Fargo Center after having had a few days off. The Heat won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 8-point advantage in the spread.
Miami didn't have too much trouble with the Oklahoma City Thunder at home this past Friday as they won 120-108. Miami's point guard Tyler Herro was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 26 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Philadelphia on Sunday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 93-88 to the Toronto Raptors. Center Joel Embiid (21 points) and point guard Tyrese Maxey (19 points) were the top scorers for Philadelphia.
Miami had enough points to win and then some against Philadelphia in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, taking their contest 99-82. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Heat since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.70
Odds
The Heat are a big 8-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Heat as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Philadelphia.
Injury Report for Philadelphia
- James Harden: Out (Hamstring)
- Joel Embiid: Out (Back)
Injury Report for Miami
- Victor Oladipo: Out (Back)
- Gabe Vincent: Out (Toe)