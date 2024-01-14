Halftime Report

The Celtics and the Rockets have shown up to the matchup, but their offenses sure haven't. The Celtics have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Rockets 69-58. The Celtics took a big hit to their ego on Thursday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

The Celtics came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Houston 19-18, Boston 29-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $98.97

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Celtics. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Houston Rockets at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics will be looking to keep their 18-game home win streak alive.

We saw a pretty high 247.5-over/under line set for the Celtics' previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They suffered a bruising 135-102 loss at the hands of Milwaukee on Thursday. The Celtics were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 75-38.

Meanwhile, the Rockets' game on Friday was all tied up 55-55 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They had just enough and edged Detroit out 112-110. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 4:47 mark of the second quarter, when the Rockets were facing a 51-39 deficit.

The Rockets' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Fred VanVleet, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 assists. VanVleet has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played.

Boston's defeat dropped their record down to 29-9. As for Houston, they now have a winning record of 19-18.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Celtics couldn't quite finish off the Rockets in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 and fell 111-109. Will the Celtics have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Boston is a big 15.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228 points.

Series History

Boston and Houston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.