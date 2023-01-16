Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Cleveland

Current Records: New Orleans 26-17; Cleveland 27-17

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 3 p.m. ET Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. New Orleans will be strutting in after a win while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Cleveland came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Saturday, falling 110-102. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from center Jarrett Allen, who had 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New Orleans beat the Detroit Pistons 116-110 this past Friday. New Orleans can attribute much of their success to center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 16 boards.

Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Cavaliers, who are 22-21-1 against the spread.

Cleveland is now 27-17 while the Pelicans sit at 26-17. Two stats to keep an eye on: Cleveland enters the contest with only 107 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. But New Orleans comes into the game boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 117.3. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Monday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.25

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 14 games against Cleveland.