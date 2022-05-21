Who's Playing

Miami @ Boston

Current Records: Miami 1-1; Boston 1-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Boston Celtics are heading back home. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at TD Garden. The Celtics will be strutting in after a win while Miami will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Boston is hoping for another victory. They made easy work of the Heat on Thursday and carried off a 127-102 victory. With Boston ahead 70-45 at the half, the game was all but over already. Boston's point guard Marcus Smart was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and almost finishing with a triple-double on 24 points, 12 assists, and nine boards.

Boston is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Feb. 16 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count Miami out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $229.49

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 19 out of their last 31 games against Miami.