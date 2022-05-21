Who's Playing
Miami @ Boston
Current Records: Miami 1-1; Boston 1-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Boston Celtics are heading back home. They will square off against the Miami Heat at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at TD Garden. The Celtics will be strutting in after a win while Miami will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Boston is hoping for another victory. They made easy work of the Heat on Thursday and carried off a 127-102 victory. With Boston ahead 70-45 at the half, the game was all but over already. Boston's point guard Marcus Smart was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and almost finishing with a triple-double on 24 points, 12 assists, and nine boards.
Boston is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Feb. 16 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count Miami out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $229.49
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 19 out of their last 31 games against Miami.
- May 19, 2022 - Boston 127 vs. Miami 102
- May 17, 2022 - Miami 118 vs. Boston 107
- Mar 30, 2022 - Miami 106 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 31, 2022 - Boston 122 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 04, 2021 - Boston 95 vs. Miami 78
- May 11, 2021 - Miami 129 vs. Boston 121
- May 09, 2021 - Miami 130 vs. Boston 124
- Jan 06, 2021 - Boston 107 vs. Miami 105
- Sep 27, 2020 - Miami 125 vs. Boston 113
- Sep 25, 2020 - Boston 121 vs. Miami 108
- Sep 23, 2020 - Miami 112 vs. Boston 109
- Sep 19, 2020 - Boston 117 vs. Miami 106
- Sep 17, 2020 - Miami 106 vs. Boston 101
- Sep 15, 2020 - Miami 117 vs. Boston 114
- Aug 04, 2020 - Miami 112 vs. Boston 106
- Jan 28, 2020 - Boston 109 vs. Miami 101
- Dec 04, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 93
- Apr 03, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 102
- Apr 01, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Miami 105
- Jan 21, 2019 - Boston 107 vs. Miami 99
- Jan 10, 2019 - Miami 115 vs. Boston 99
- Dec 20, 2017 - Miami 90 vs. Boston 89
- Nov 22, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Boston 98
- Oct 28, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Miami 90
- Mar 26, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 108
- Dec 30, 2016 - Boston 117 vs. Miami 114
- Dec 18, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. Miami 95
- Nov 28, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Miami 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Boston 98 vs. Miami 88
- Feb 27, 2016 - Boston 101 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 30, 2015 - Boston 105 vs. Miami 95