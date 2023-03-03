Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Boston

Current Records: Brooklyn 34-28; Boston 45-18

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Brooklyn and the Boston Celtics will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at TD Garden. The Nets haven't won a matchup against Boston since Nov. 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Brooklyn found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 142-118 punch to the gut against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Brooklyn was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 81-57. The losing side was boosted by small forward Cameron Johnson, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Boston proved too difficult a challenge. The Celtics came out on top in a nail-biter against the Cavaliers, sneaking past 117-113. Power forward Jayson Tatum continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, almost dropping a triple-double on 41 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Nets are now 34-28 while Boston sits at 45-18. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn enters the game with a 49.80% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. Boston has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank fourth in the league when it comes to points per game, with 117.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $120.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 11-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 25 out of their last 39 games against Brooklyn.