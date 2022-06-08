Who's Playing

Golden State @ Boston

Current Records: Golden State 1-1; Boston 1-1

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Golden State Warriors will be on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 9 p.m. ET June 8 at TD Garden. The Warriors will be strutting in after a win while Boston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Celtics are out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. Golden State took down Boston 107-88. Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry looked sharp as he shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and six boards.

Despite Golden State winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Boston as a 3.5-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Warriors are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Golden State's victory brought them up to 1-1 while Boston's loss pulled them down to an identical 1-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.80%, which places them second in the league. But the Celtics are even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.40%, which places them first in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Boston a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $699.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won ten out of their last 16 games against Golden State.