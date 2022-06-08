Who's Playing
Golden State @ Boston
Current Records: Golden State 1-1; Boston 1-1
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Golden State Warriors will be on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 9 p.m. ET June 8 at TD Garden. The Warriors will be strutting in after a win while Boston will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Celtics are out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. Golden State took down Boston 107-88. Golden State's point guard Stephen Curry looked sharp as he shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and six boards.
Despite Golden State winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Boston as a 3.5-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Warriors are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
Golden State's victory brought them up to 1-1 while Boston's loss pulled them down to an identical 1-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.80%, which places them second in the league. But the Celtics are even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.40%, which places them first in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Boston a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $699.00
Odds
The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won ten out of their last 16 games against Golden State.
- Jun 05, 2022 - Golden State 107 vs. Boston 88
- Jun 02, 2022 - Boston 120 vs. Golden State 108
- Mar 16, 2022 - Boston 110 vs. Golden State 88
- Dec 17, 2021 - Golden State 111 vs. Boston 107
- Apr 17, 2021 - Boston 119 vs. Golden State 114
- Feb 02, 2021 - Boston 111 vs. Golden State 107
- Jan 30, 2020 - Boston 119 vs. Golden State 104
- Nov 15, 2019 - Boston 105 vs. Golden State 100
- Mar 05, 2019 - Boston 128 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 26, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Boston 111
- Jan 27, 2018 - Golden State 109 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 16, 2017 - Boston 92 vs. Golden State 88
- Mar 08, 2017 - Boston 99 vs. Golden State 86
- Nov 18, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Boston 88
- Apr 01, 2016 - Boston 109 vs. Golden State 106
- Dec 11, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Boston 119