3rd Quarter Report

The Bucks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 92-81.

If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-4 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 3-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Milwaukee 7-4, Charlotte 3-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Hornets and the Bucks are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. The Charlotte Hornets will be playing at home against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. The Hornets might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Tuesday.

The Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 111-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami. The Hornets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, the Hornets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. P.J. Washington, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 1 assists, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you nail 11 more threes than your opponent, a fact the Bucks proved on Wednesday. They took down Toronto 128-112. The Bucks pushed the score to 100-79 by the end of the third, a deficit the Raptors cut but never quite recovered from.

The Bucks can attribute much of their success to Malik Beasley, who went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 0 assists, and Damian Lillard, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 13 assists. Lillard continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Charlotte has been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season. As for Milwaukee, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 7-4.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Hornets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for the Bucks , though, as they've been averaging only 41 per game. Given the Hornets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Bucks will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

The Hornets came up short against the Bucks in their previous meeting back in January, falling 124-115. Will the Hornets have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Series History

Charlotte and Milwaukee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.