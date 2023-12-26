Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Atlanta 12-17, Chicago 13-18

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $60.00

What to Know

The Hawks and the Bulls are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2021, but not for long. The Atlanta Hawks will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at United Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Saturday, Atlanta was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 125-119 to Memphis. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hawks in their matchups with the Grizzlies: they've now lost three in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 assists. The match was his seventh in a row with at least 30 points. Another player making a difference was Clint Capela, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bulls unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a hard 109-95 fall against Cleveland. The Bulls found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 15 to 5 on offense.

The Bulls' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan who scored 21 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. Less helpful for the Bulls was Coby White's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Bulls struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 1-2 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Atlanta's loss dropped their record down to 12-17. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-18.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked third in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hawks are hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Atlanta is playing as the underdog, but their 5-11 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Chicago is a slight 1-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.