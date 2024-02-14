Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Chicago 26-28, Cleveland 35-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

The Bulls have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 14th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Bulls will be strutting in after a win while the Cavaliers will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bulls scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They walked away with a 136-126 victory over Atlanta. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 2:20 mark of the first quarter, when the Bulls were facing a 31-18 deficit.

The Bulls' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ayo Dosunmu, who scored 29 points along with seven assists. Dosunmu is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was DeMar DeRozan, who scored 29 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak on Monday. They fell just short of Philadelphia by a score of 123-121. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Cavaliers were far and away the favorite.

The Cavaliers' loss came about despite a quality game from Donovan Mitchell, who scored 36 points along with six assists and three steals. Mitchell didn't help the Cavaliers' cause all that much against the Raptors on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius Garland, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine assists.

Chicago is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 26-28 record this season. As for Cleveland, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 35-17.

Wednesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls ended up a good deal behind the Cavaliers when the teams last played back in January, losing 109-91. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Mitchell, who scored 34 points along with seven assists and two steals. Now that the Bulls know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 9.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.