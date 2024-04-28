The 76ers managed to get one in the win column in Game 3 against the Knicks behind 50 points from Joel Embiid, but of course, it wasn't without controversy. The Knicks accused Embiid of a "dirty" foul on big man Mitchell Robinson, which led him to leave the arena after the game in a walking boot. Robinson is a game-time decision for Game 4, so we'll see if he is able to play after suffering a left ankle sprain.

That aside, the Knicks got much better production out of their All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, who almost eclipsed the 40-point mark, but it wasn't enough as Philadelphia managed to close the gap in this series.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Game 4.

Knicks at 76ers -- Game 4 info

Date: Sunday, April 28 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 28 | : 1 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia TV channel: ABC | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

ABC | : fubo (try for free) Odds: 76ers -5.5, O/U: 209



Knicks at 76ers storylines

Knicks: After holding the Sixers to 104 and 101 in the first two games of this series, the Sixers exploded for 125 points, as Embiid got whatever he wanted, including an endless amount of trips to the free throw line where he went 19 for 21. The Knicks will need to tighten up defensively, especially with how it defends Embiid because he had no issue getting to his spots. The Sixers also shot nearly 50% from 3-point range, another key factor in this game, so New York will need to do a better job defending the perimeter if they want to get a win in Game 4.

76ers: Embiid put on a clinic, but the Sixers can't rely on him to keep putting up those numbers, it's just not sustainable. Maxey put up 25 points, but we're still waiting for Tobias Harris to show up in this series. Kelly Oubre had a better showing -- 15 points on 6 of 8 from the floor -- and he'll need to continue that kind of production if the Sixers want to even up this series. They also need better production out of their bench, which ranks second-to-last in scoring in the postseason so far.

Game 3 prediction

I'm going with the Knicks to take a commanding 3-1 lead. If it weren't for Embiid going supernova in Game 3, the Sixers likely would've lost that game. The Knicks have just been more consistent, and now that Jalen Brunson is starting to click on offense, I think New York will come out even stronger. The Pick: Knicks +5.5