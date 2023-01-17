Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Philadelphia 27-16; Los Angeles 23-22
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Sixers escaped with a win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers by the margin of a single free throw, 113-112. The 76ers' center Joel Embiid did his thing and posted a double-double on 35 points and 11 boards. The game made it Embiid's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers' matchup against the Houston Rockets on Sunday was close at halftime, but the Clippers turned on the heat in the second half with 59 points. Los Angeles made easy work of Houston and carried off a 121-100 victory. Los Angeles' shooting guard Terance Mann was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 31 points and six rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Philadelphia is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Philadelphia against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
The wins brought Philadelphia up to 27-16 and the Clippers to 23-22. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 110.2. Less enviably, Los Angeles is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 109.4 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.84
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Philadelphia have won nine out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 23, 2022 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Mar 25, 2022 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Jan 21, 2022 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Philadelphia 101
- Apr 16, 2021 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Mar 27, 2021 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Philadelphia 112
- Mar 01, 2020 - Los Angeles 136 vs. Philadelphia 130
- Feb 11, 2020 - Philadelphia 110 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Jan 01, 2019 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 01, 2018 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Feb 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Nov 13, 2017 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Mar 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Philadelphia 100
- Jan 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Feb 08, 2016 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Jan 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Philadelphia 99