Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Philadelphia 27-16; Los Angeles 23-22

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Sixers escaped with a win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers by the margin of a single free throw, 113-112. The 76ers' center Joel Embiid did his thing and posted a double-double on 35 points and 11 boards. The game made it Embiid's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers' matchup against the Houston Rockets on Sunday was close at halftime, but the Clippers turned on the heat in the second half with 59 points. Los Angeles made easy work of Houston and carried off a 121-100 victory. Los Angeles' shooting guard Terance Mann was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 31 points and six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Philadelphia is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Philadelphia against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The wins brought Philadelphia up to 27-16 and the Clippers to 23-22. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 110.2. Less enviably, Los Angeles is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 109.4 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.84

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Philadelphia have won nine out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.