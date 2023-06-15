The Denver Nuggets became NBA champions for the first time ever after being the Miami Heat in five games during the 2023 NBA Finals. With the hard part over, now it's time for the Nuggets and their fans to celebrate. The Nuggets' parade will be held on Thursday through the streets of downtown Denver.

Here are the details for Thursday's celebration:

Nuggets championship parade info

Time : 12 p.m. ET (10 a.m. MT) | Date : Thursday, June 15

: 12 p.m. ET (10 a.m. MT) | : Thursday, June 15 Location : Downtown Denver, ending at Civic Center Park

: Downtown Denver, ending at Civic Center Park Live stream: CBS News Colorado



Prior to the parade, the Nuggets are holding a pre-rally at Civic Center Park that starts at 9 a.m. local time. There will be live music, highlight reels of Denver's championship season and live video from the parade route. The players and coaches are then expected to arrive at Civic Center Park, and festivities are supposed to wrap up at around 2 p.m. local time.

Here's a look at the parade route:

While this is the Nuggets' first championship, the city of Denver just celebrated a title last year when the Colorado Avalanche were crowned Stanley Cup champions in 2022. The parade route for that championship celebration was the same, where an estimated 500,000 people attended the festivities. Given that this is the Nuggets' first title ever, there's sure to be a very large crowd in attendance to celebrate with the team.

"I told myself if and when we win, I'm going to do exactly what we and I did to get to this point," Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon told reporters after Monday's Game 5 win. "I'm going to celebrate, but I'm going to continue to work smarter, harder and more efficient."

