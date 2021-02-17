Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Memphis
Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-16; Memphis 11-12
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at FedExForum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The contest between the Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday was not particularly close, with OKC falling 115-104. A silver lining for Oklahoma City was the play of small forward Luguentz Dort, who had 23 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 144-113 bruising that Memphis suffered against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The Grizzlies were down 101-81 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Memphis' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Ja Morant, who had 28 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.
The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 11-3 ATS in away games but only 16-11 all in all.
Oklahoma City found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 121-92 punch to the gut against Memphis when the two teams previously met in August of last year. Can Oklahoma City avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Memphis.
- Aug 07, 2020 - Memphis 121 vs. Oklahoma City 92
- Dec 26, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Oklahoma City 97
- Dec 18, 2019 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Memphis 122
- Mar 25, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Mar 03, 2019 - Oklahoma City 99 vs. Memphis 95
- Feb 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 11, 2018 - Oklahoma City 137 vs. Memphis 123
- Feb 14, 2018 - Oklahoma City 121 vs. Memphis 114
- Feb 11, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 09, 2017 - Oklahoma City 102 vs. Memphis 101
- Apr 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Memphis 100
- Feb 03, 2017 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Memphis 102
- Jan 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Memphis 95
- Dec 29, 2016 - Memphis 114 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Jan 06, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Memphis 94
- Dec 08, 2015 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Memphis 88
- Nov 16, 2015 - Memphis 122 vs. Oklahoma City 114