Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Memphis

Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-16; Memphis 11-12

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 17 at FedExForum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between the Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday was not particularly close, with OKC falling 115-104. A silver lining for Oklahoma City was the play of small forward Luguentz Dort, who had 23 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 144-113 bruising that Memphis suffered against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The Grizzlies were down 101-81 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Memphis' defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Ja Morant, who had 28 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.

The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 11-3 ATS in away games but only 16-11 all in all.

Oklahoma City found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 121-92 punch to the gut against Memphis when the two teams previously met in August of last year. Can Oklahoma City avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Memphis.