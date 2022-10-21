Who's Playing
Orlando @ Atlanta
Current Records: Orlando 0-1; Atlanta 1-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Southeast Division battle as the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Hawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, winning 117-107. Atlanta's Dejounte Murray looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 dimes in addition to five steals.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Orlando had to settle for a 113-109 defeat against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Paolo Banchero put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points and five assists along with nine rebounds.
Atlanta's win lifted them to 1-0 while Orlando's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if Orlando bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.59
Odds
The Hawks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Atlanta have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Orlando.
