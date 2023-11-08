Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-4, Houston 3-3

What to Know

The Rockets will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Lakers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Rockets, who come in off a win.

The Rockets waltzed into Monday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. Everything went their way against Sacramento as Houston made off with a 122-97 win. With the Rockets ahead 67-42 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The Rockets relied on the efforts of Jalen Green, who earned 23 points, and Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was just a bucket shy of victory on Monday and fell 108-107 to Miami. The Lakers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, the Lakers had strong showings from Austin Reaves, who almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists, and LeBron James, who earned 30 points. Reaves continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four times he's played.

The victory got Houston back to even at 3-3. As for Los Angeles, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road , which bumped their record down to 3-4.

While only the Rockets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Houston's fifth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

The Rockets suffered a grim 134-109 defeat to the Lakers when the teams last played back in April. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Lakers' Anthony Davis, who earned 40 points along with 9 rebounds. Now that the Rockets knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 218.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Houston.