Who's Playing

New York @ Utah

Current Records: New York 8-10; Utah 12-4

What to Know

The New York Knicks are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while the Knicks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New York was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 116-113 to the Portland Trail Blazers. New York were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 70-50 at the end of the half), but they just didn't have quite enough oomph. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Immanuel Quickley, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points. Quickley's performance made up for a slower game against the Sacramento Kings this past Friday. Quickley's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Utah and the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 127-108 win at home. The Jazz's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 23 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

The Knicks are now 8-10 while Utah sits at 12-4. Utah is 8-3 after wins this season, and New York is 3-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won seven out of their last 11 games against New York.