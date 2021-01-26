Who's Playing
New York @ Utah
Current Records: New York 8-10; Utah 12-4
What to Know
The New York Knicks are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah will be strutting in after a victory while the Knicks will be stumbling in from a defeat.
New York was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 116-113 to the Portland Trail Blazers. New York were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 70-50 at the end of the half), but they just didn't have quite enough oomph. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Immanuel Quickley, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points. Quickley's performance made up for a slower game against the Sacramento Kings this past Friday. Quickley's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Utah and the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 127-108 win at home. The Jazz's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 23 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.
The Knicks are now 8-10 while Utah sits at 12-4. Utah is 8-3 after wins this season, and New York is 3-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah have won seven out of their last 11 games against New York.
- Jan 06, 2021 - New York 112 vs. Utah 100
- Mar 04, 2020 - Utah 112 vs. New York 104
- Jan 08, 2020 - Utah 128 vs. New York 104
- Mar 20, 2019 - Utah 137 vs. New York 116
- Dec 29, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. New York 97
- Jan 19, 2018 - New York 117 vs. Utah 115
- Nov 15, 2017 - New York 106 vs. Utah 101
- Mar 22, 2017 - Utah 108 vs. New York 101
- Nov 06, 2016 - Utah 114 vs. New York 109
- Jan 20, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Utah 111
- Dec 09, 2015 - Utah 106 vs. New York 85