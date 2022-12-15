Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Utah
Current Records: New Orleans 18-9; Utah 16-14
What to Know
This Thursday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.33 points per contest. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Vivint Arena. Utah should still be feeling good after a big win, while New Orleans will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Jazz are hoping for another victory. They blew past the Pelicans 121-100 on Tuesday. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Utah had established a 91-71 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was center Jarred Vanderbilt, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 14 boards along with six dimes.
Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count New Orleans out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 19 out of their last 27 games against New Orleans.
- Dec 13, 2022 - Utah 121 vs. New Orleans 100
- Oct 23, 2022 - Utah 122 vs. New Orleans 121
- Mar 04, 2022 - New Orleans 124 vs. Utah 90
- Jan 03, 2022 - Utah 115 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 27, 2021 - Utah 127 vs. New Orleans 105
- Nov 26, 2021 - New Orleans 98 vs. Utah 97
- Mar 01, 2021 - New Orleans 129 vs. Utah 124
- Jan 21, 2021 - Utah 129 vs. New Orleans 118
- Jan 19, 2021 - Utah 118 vs. New Orleans 102
- Jul 30, 2020 - Utah 106 vs. New Orleans 104
- Jan 16, 2020 - New Orleans 138 vs. Utah 132
- Jan 06, 2020 - Utah 128 vs. New Orleans 126
- Nov 23, 2019 - Utah 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Mar 06, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 104
- Mar 04, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Utah 112
- Oct 27, 2018 - Utah 132 vs. New Orleans 111
- Mar 11, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. New Orleans 99
- Feb 05, 2018 - Utah 133 vs. New Orleans 109
- Jan 03, 2018 - New Orleans 108 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 01, 2017 - Utah 114 vs. New Orleans 108
- Mar 27, 2017 - Utah 108 vs. New Orleans 100
- Mar 06, 2017 - Utah 88 vs. New Orleans 83
- Feb 08, 2017 - Utah 127 vs. New Orleans 94
- Mar 05, 2016 - Utah 106 vs. New Orleans 94
- Feb 10, 2016 - New Orleans 100 vs. Utah 96
- Dec 16, 2015 - New Orleans 104 vs. Utah 94
- Nov 28, 2015 - Utah 101 vs. New Orleans 87