Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Utah

Current Records: New Orleans 18-9; Utah 16-14

What to Know

This Thursday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.33 points per contest. They will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Vivint Arena. Utah should still be feeling good after a big win, while New Orleans will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Jazz are hoping for another victory. They blew past the Pelicans 121-100 on Tuesday. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Utah had established a 91-71 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was center Jarred Vanderbilt, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 14 boards along with six dimes.

Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count New Orleans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Pelicans are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 19 out of their last 27 games against New Orleans.