Who's Playing

Houston @ New York

Current Records: Houston 1-14; New York 8-7

What to Know

The Houston Rockets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New York Knicks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 24 of last year. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at Madison Square Garden. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between Houston and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Rockets falling 101-89 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Power forward Christian Wood had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes with 4-for-16 shooting.

Meanwhile, New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 104-98 to the Orlando Magic. The losing side was boosted by center Mitchell Robinson, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Houston is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Houston at 1-14 and New York at 8-7. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Rockets are fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 112 on average. The Knicks' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.80%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $72.00

Odds

The Knicks are a big 11-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last 12 games against New York.