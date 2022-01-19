Through 2 Quarters
The Minnesota Timberwolves were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the New York Knicks 61-54.
The top scorer for the Timberwolves has been shooting guard Anthony Edwards (16 points). Anthony Edwards does need to be careful, however, as he is in early foul trouble with three. Point guard D'Angelo Russell is also in foul trouble with three.
New York has been led by shooting guard Evan Fournier, who so far has 13 points and two assists along with two boards.
New York hasn't been much of a second-half team this year, losing 79% of the time when they were down at the break.
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ New York
Current Records: Minnesota 21-22; New York 22-22
What to Know
The New York Knicks are getting right back to it as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will be hoping to build upon the 96-88 win they picked up against Minnesota when they previously played in December.
New York came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, falling 97-87. New York was down 86-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward R.J. Barrett (18 points) and power forward Julius Randle (18 points) were the top scorers for New York.
Meanwhile, Minnesota took their contest against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday by a conclusive 119-99 score. It was another big night for the Timberwolves' center Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds.
The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-8 ATS when expected to lose.
Minnesota's win lifted them to 21-22 while New York's loss dropped them down to 22-22. We'll see if Minnesota can repeat their recent success or if New York bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a 3-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Timberwolves, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New York have won six out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.
Injury Report for New York
- Kemba Walker: Game-Time Decision (Knee)
- Luka Samanic: Game-Time Decision (Heel)
- Nerlens Noel: Out (Knee)
- Cam Reddish: Out (Ankle)
- Derrick Rose: Out (Ankle)
Injury Report for Minnesota
- Jaylen Nowell: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Covid-19)