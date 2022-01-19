Through 2 Quarters

The Minnesota Timberwolves were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the New York Knicks 61-54.

The top scorer for the Timberwolves has been shooting guard Anthony Edwards (16 points). Anthony Edwards does need to be careful, however, as he is in early foul trouble with three. Point guard D'Angelo Russell is also in foul trouble with three.

New York has been led by shooting guard Evan Fournier, who so far has 13 points and two assists along with two boards.

New York hasn't been much of a second-half team this year, losing 79% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ New York

Current Records: Minnesota 21-22; New York 22-22

What to Know

The New York Knicks are getting right back to it as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will be hoping to build upon the 96-88 win they picked up against Minnesota when they previously played in December.

New York came up short against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, falling 97-87. New York was down 86-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward R.J. Barrett (18 points) and power forward Julius Randle (18 points) were the top scorers for New York.

Meanwhile, Minnesota took their contest against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday by a conclusive 119-99 score. It was another big night for the Timberwolves' center Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds.

The Knicks are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-8 ATS when expected to lose.

Minnesota's win lifted them to 21-22 while New York's loss dropped them down to 22-22. We'll see if Minnesota can repeat their recent success or if New York bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 3-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Timberwolves, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won six out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.

Dec 28, 2021 - New York 96 vs. Minnesota 88

Mar 31, 2021 - Minnesota 102 vs. New York 101

Feb 21, 2021 - New York 103 vs. Minnesota 99

Mar 10, 2019 - Minnesota 103 vs. New York 92

Feb 22, 2019 - Minnesota 115 vs. New York 104

Mar 23, 2018 - Minnesota 108 vs. New York 104

Jan 12, 2018 - Minnesota 118 vs. New York 108

Dec 02, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Minnesota 114

Nov 30, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Minnesota 104

Feb 20, 2016 - New York 103 vs. Minnesota 95

Dec 16, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Minnesota 102

Injury Report for New York

Kemba Walker: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Luka Samanic: Game-Time Decision (Heel)

Nerlens Noel: Out (Knee)

Cam Reddish: Out (Ankle)

Derrick Rose: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Minnesota