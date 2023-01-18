Who's Playing
Washington @ New York
Current Records: Washington 18-26; New York 25-20
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the Washington Wizards will be on the road. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The Wizards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with New York and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 23 of 2021.
Washington came up short against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, falling 127-118. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 32 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Knicks fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 123-121. Despite the loss, New York had strong showings from small forward R.J. Barrett, who had 32 points in addition to seven boards, and power forward Julius Randle, who almost posted a triple-double on 21 points, 15 rebounds, and eight dimes. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Randle has had at least 11 rebounds.
Washington is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Washington against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Knicks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 6-point favorite.
Series History
Washington have won 15 out of their last 25 games against New York.
- Jan 13, 2023 - New York 112 vs. Washington 108
- Apr 08, 2022 - New York 114 vs. Washington 92
- Mar 18, 2022 - New York 100 vs. Washington 97
- Dec 23, 2021 - Washington 124 vs. New York 117
- Mar 25, 2021 - New York 106 vs. Washington 102
- Mar 23, 2021 - New York 131 vs. Washington 113
- Feb 12, 2021 - New York 109 vs. Washington 91
- Mar 10, 2020 - Washington 122 vs. New York 115
- Feb 12, 2020 - Washington 114 vs. New York 96
- Dec 28, 2019 - New York 107 vs. Washington 100
- Dec 23, 2019 - Washington 121 vs. New York 115
- Apr 07, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Washington 110
- Jan 17, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. New York 100
- Dec 03, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. New York 107
- Nov 04, 2018 - Washington 108 vs. New York 95
- Mar 25, 2018 - New York 101 vs. Washington 97
- Feb 14, 2018 - Washington 118 vs. New York 113
- Jan 03, 2018 - Washington 121 vs. New York 103
- Apr 06, 2017 - Washington 106 vs. New York 103
- Jan 31, 2017 - Washington 117 vs. New York 101
- Jan 19, 2017 - Washington 113 vs. New York 110
- Nov 17, 2016 - Washington 119 vs. New York 112
- Mar 19, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. New York 89
- Feb 09, 2016 - Washington 111 vs. New York 108
- Oct 31, 2015 - New York 117 vs. Washington 110