Washington @ New York

Current Records: Washington 18-26; New York 25-20

After a four-game homestand, the Washington Wizards will be on the road. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The Wizards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with New York and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 23 of 2021.

Washington came up short against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, falling 127-118. Washington's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Kristaps Porzingis, who had 32 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Knicks fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 123-121. Despite the loss, New York had strong showings from small forward R.J. Barrett, who had 32 points in addition to seven boards, and power forward Julius Randle, who almost posted a triple-double on 21 points, 15 rebounds, and eight dimes. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Randle has had at least 11 rebounds.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Now might not be the best time to take Washington against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

MSG Network

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

$60.00

The Knicks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 6-point favorite.

Washington have won 15 out of their last 25 games against New York.