Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Philadelphia 26-16; Los Angeles 19-23

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers and are hoping to record their first win since March 3 of 2020. Los Angeles will take on Philadelphia at 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Allowing an average of 117.86 points per game, the Lakers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Dallas Mavericks this past Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 119-115. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of point guard Dennis Schroder, who did not have his best game: he played for 38 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Speaking of close games: the Sixers escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Utah Jazz by the margin of a single free throw, 118-117. Philadelphia's point guard James Harden did his thing and dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 dimes in addition to six boards. That's the fifth consecutive game in which The Beard has had at least 11 assists.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 6-16-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 26-16 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 19-23. If the 76ers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who almost posted a triple-double on 24 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 28 points and five assists along with seven boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.