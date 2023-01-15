Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Philadelphia 26-16; Los Angeles 19-23
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers and are hoping to record their first win since March 3 of 2020. Los Angeles will take on Philadelphia at 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Allowing an average of 117.86 points per game, the Lakers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Dallas Mavericks this past Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 119-115. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of point guard Dennis Schroder, who did not have his best game: he played for 38 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-13 shooting.
Speaking of close games: the Sixers escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Utah Jazz by the margin of a single free throw, 118-117. Philadelphia's point guard James Harden did his thing and dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 dimes in addition to six boards. That's the fifth consecutive game in which The Beard has had at least 11 assists.
The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 6-16-2 ATS when expected to lose.
Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 26-16 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 19-23. If the 76ers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who almost posted a triple-double on 24 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 28 points and five assists along with seven boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 09, 2022 - Philadelphia 133 vs. Los Angeles 122
- Mar 23, 2022 - Philadelphia 126 vs. Los Angeles 121
- Jan 27, 2022 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Mar 25, 2021 - Philadelphia 109 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Jan 27, 2021 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Mar 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Philadelphia 107
- Jan 25, 2020 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Los Angeles 91
- Feb 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 143 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Jan 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Dec 07, 2017 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Philadelphia 104
- Nov 15, 2017 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Mar 12, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Dec 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Philadelphia 89
- Jan 01, 2016 - Los Angeles 93 vs. Philadelphia 84
- Dec 01, 2015 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Los Angeles 91