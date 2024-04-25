The New York Knicks look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead when they battle the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup on Thursday. The Knicks (50-32), the No. 2 seed in the conference, are coming off a thrilling 104-101 win on Monday in New York. The 76ers (47-35), the No. 7 seed, are looking to advance past the first round for the third season in a row. The Knicks have won five of the past six meetings against Philadelphia.

Tip-off from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The 76ers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. 76ers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 202.

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -4.5

Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 202 points

Knicks vs. 76ers money line: New York +170, Philadelphia -204

NY: The Knicks are 7-0 in their last seven games

PHI: The 76ers are 11-2 ATS in their past 13 games

Why the 76ers can cover

Point guard Tyrese Maxey continued his torrid offensive pace in Game 2, narrowly missing a triple-double with 35 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He scored 33 points in Game 1. During the regular season, Maxey registered 10 double-doubles, and 24 games of 30 or more points. In 70 games, all starts, he averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and one steal in 37.5 minutes.

Also helping power Philadelphia is center Joel Embiid, who is listed as questionable as he continues to recover from a left knee injury. Embiid registered a double-double with 34 points and 10 rebounds in Game 2 on Monday, with six assists and one block. He has scored 30 or more points in four of the last five games, and 32 times on the season, including playoffs. Embiid has recorded two triple-doubles and 32 double-doubles in 2023-2024.

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson continues to power New York and is coming off a 24-point, eight-rebound and six-assist effort on Monday. He has been on fire over the past 10 games. During that span, he is averaging 37.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He has played well against the 76ers all year, averaging 22.3 points and 7.8 assists in four regular-season games against them. In 77 regular-season games, all starts, he averaged 28.7 points and 6.7 assists in 35.4 minutes, all career highs.

Shooting guard Josh Hart has stepped up his game for the postseason. After averaging 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists during the regular season, he has registered two consecutive double-doubles to start the playoffs. In Game 1, Hart scored 22 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out two assists in a 111-104 win. In Game 2, he scored 21 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and added three assists, two blocks and two steals.

How to make 76ers vs. Knicks picks

