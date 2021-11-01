Through 1 Quarter

The Los Angeles Lakers are flexing their muscles against the Houston Rockets, showing why they were favored to win all along. Los Angeles is way out in front after one quarter with a 29-15 lead over Houston.

The Lakers have enjoyed the tag-team combination of power forward Carmelo Anthony and small forward LeBron James. The former has nine points along with one block, while the latter has two points and four assists in addition to two steals, two boards, and one block. The Rockets haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to five points or fewer.

This is the least points Houston has had yet this season going into the second quarter.

Who's Playing

Houston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Houston 1-4; Los Angeles 3-3

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven't won a contest against the Los Angeles Lakers since Sept. 4 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. The Rockets will take on Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like Los Angeles' 124-122 victory from their previous meeting in May, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

There's no need to mince words: Houston lost to the Utah Jazz this past Thursday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 122-91. Houston was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 61-40. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Jalen Green, who did not have his best game: he finished with 13 points on 3-for-16 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 54-54 at the half for the Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday, but Los Angeles stepped up in the second half for a 113-101 win. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to power forward Carmelo Anthony, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 24 points and five rebounds, and small forward LeBron James, who had 26 points and eight assists.

Houston have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Thursday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 3-3 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 1-4. Allowing an average of 116.50 points per game, Los Angeles hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

Odds

The Lakers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Injury Report for Los Angeles

LeBron James: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Dwight Howard: Game-Time Decision (Neck)

Wayne Ellington: Game-Time Decision (Hamstring)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Talen Horton-Tucker: Out (Thumb)

Trevor Ariza: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Houston