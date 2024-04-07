Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Cleveland 46-32, Los Angeles 49-28

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.20

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. The Cavaliers might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Cavaliers and the Lakers played, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 230.5-point over/under. The Cavaliers suffered a grim 116-97 defeat to the Lakers. Cleveland has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that the Clippers were far and away the favorite against the Jazz on Friday. The Clippers blew past the Jazz 131-102. With Los Angeles ahead 75-42 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Cleveland's loss dropped their record down to 46-32. As for Los Angeles, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 49-28 record this season.

The Cavaliers are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

The Cavaliers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Clippers in their previous matchup back in January, winning 118-108. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cavaliers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.