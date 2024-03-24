Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Los Angeles Lakers

Current Records: Indiana 40-31, Los Angeles 38-32

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Pacers and the Lakers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The Indiana Pacers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET on March 24th at Crypto.com Arena. The Pacers pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 3.5-point favorite Lakers.

We saw a pretty high 242-over/under line set for the Pacers' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against Golden State by a score of 123-111 on Friday. The Pacers were down 60-48 with 6:02 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy 12-point win.

Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton were among the main playmakers for the Pacers as the former dropped a double-double on 25 points and 16 rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 assists.

Even though the Lakers have not done well against the 76ers recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. Los Angeles walked away with a 101-94 win over the 76ers. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Lakers.

Anthony Davis was his usual excellent self, dropping a double-double on 23 points and 19 rebounds.

Indiana pushed their record up to 40-31 with that victory, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for Los Angeles, their win bumped their record up to 38-32.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. The Pacers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 122.8 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 117.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Pacers ended up a good deal behind the Lakers in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, losing 123-109. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Davis, who dropped a double-double on 41 points and 20 rebounds. Now that the Pacers know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 241 points.

Series History

Los Angeles and Indiana both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.