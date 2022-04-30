Who's Playing

Utah @ Dallas

Current Records: Utah 2-4; Dallas 4-2

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Utah Jazz at 11:11 a.m. ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks will be strutting in after a win while Utah will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Utah is out to make up for these teams' contest on Thursday. Dallas came out on top in a nail-biter against Utah, sneaking past 98-96. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Dallas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Luka Doncic led the charge as he had 24 points and eight assists in addition to nine rebounds.

The Mavericks' victory brought them up to 4-2 while the Jazz's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 2-4. Dallas is 33-22 after wins this season, and Utah is 19-17 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11:11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11:11 a.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Dallas.