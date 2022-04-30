Who's Playing
Utah @ Dallas
Current Records: Utah 2-4; Dallas 4-2
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Utah Jazz at 11:11 a.m. ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks will be strutting in after a win while Utah will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Utah is out to make up for these teams' contest on Thursday. Dallas came out on top in a nail-biter against Utah, sneaking past 98-96. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Dallas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Luka Doncic led the charge as he had 24 points and eight assists in addition to nine rebounds.
The Mavericks' victory brought them up to 4-2 while the Jazz's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 2-4. Dallas is 33-22 after wins this season, and Utah is 19-17 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11:11 a.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Utah have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Dallas.
- Apr 28, 2022 - Dallas 98 vs. Utah 96
- Apr 25, 2022 - Dallas 102 vs. Utah 77
- Apr 23, 2022 - Utah 100 vs. Dallas 99
- Apr 21, 2022 - Dallas 126 vs. Utah 118
- Apr 18, 2022 - Dallas 110 vs. Utah 104
- Apr 16, 2022 - Utah 99 vs. Dallas 93
- Mar 27, 2022 - Dallas 114 vs. Utah 100
- Mar 07, 2022 - Dallas 111 vs. Utah 103
- Feb 25, 2022 - Utah 114 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 25, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Dallas 116
- Apr 05, 2021 - Dallas 111 vs. Utah 103
- Jan 29, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Dallas 101
- Jan 27, 2021 - Utah 116 vs. Dallas 104
- Aug 10, 2020 - Dallas 122 vs. Utah 114
- Feb 10, 2020 - Utah 123 vs. Dallas 119
- Jan 25, 2020 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107
- Feb 23, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Dallas 109
- Nov 14, 2018 - Dallas 118 vs. Utah 68
- Nov 07, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Dallas 102
- Oct 28, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Dallas 104
- Mar 22, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Dallas 112
- Feb 24, 2018 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 90
- Oct 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Dallas 89
- Feb 09, 2017 - Dallas 112 vs. Utah 105
- Jan 20, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 16, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Dallas 100
- Nov 02, 2016 - Utah 97 vs. Dallas 81
- Apr 11, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. Utah 92
- Feb 09, 2016 - Utah 121 vs. Dallas 119
- Nov 20, 2015 - Dallas 102 vs. Utah 93