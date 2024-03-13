Halftime Report

The Grizzlies fell flat on their face against the Thunder last Sunday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Grizzlies are way out in front with a 67-42 lead over the Wizards.

The Grizzlies came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Washington 11-53, Memphis 22-43

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.11

What to Know

The Washington Wizards will head out on the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FedExForum. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Wizards will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Wizards fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back victories it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They had just enough and edged Miami out 110-108. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 15 more assists than your opponent, as the Wizards did.

The Wizards got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kyle Kuzma out in front who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine rebounds. Kuzma continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyus Jones, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 16 assists.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies gave up the first points and the most points on Sunday. They suffered a grim 124-93 defeat to Oklahoma City. The Grizzlies have struggled against the Thunder recently, as their game on Sunday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Gregory Jackson, who scored 30 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Washington's victory ended a eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-53. As for Memphis, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 22-43 record this season.

The Wizards were able to grind out a solid victory over the Grizzlies in their previous meeting back in October of 2023, winning 113-106. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wizards since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Washington is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wizards as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.