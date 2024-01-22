3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Suns and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 91-83, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Suns entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Pacers step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Phoenix Suns

Current Records: Indiana 24-18, Phoenix 23-18

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will be playing at home against the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Footprint Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Suns will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Suns entered their tilt with the Pelicans with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. Phoenix strolled past New Orleans with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 123-109. The Suns pushed the score to 100-80 by the end of the third, a deficit the Pelicans cut but never quite recovered from.

Devin Booker got back to being his usual excellent self, as he went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 52 points and 5 assists. Those 52 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Kevin Durant, who scored 26 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pacers last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Portland by a score of 118-115.

Despite their loss, the Pacers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Myles Turner, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Turner has scored all season. Tyrese Haliburton was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 17 assists.

Even though they lost, the Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Trail Blazers only posted 18 assists.

Phoenix is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 23-18 record this season. As for Indiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 24-18.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Suns haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pacers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Suns were able to grind out a solid win over the Pacers when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 117-104. Will the Suns repeat their success, or do the Pacers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a 5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 247.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.