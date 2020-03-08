How to watch Suns vs. Bucks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Phoenix

Current Records: Milwaukee 53-10; Phoenix 25-38

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns are 2-7 against the Milwaukee Bucks since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Phoenix has the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome Milwaukee at 6 p.m. ET at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday, winning 127-117. Phoenix center Aron Baynes looked sharp as he shot 9-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 37 points and 16 boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 48-48 at halftime, but Milwaukee was not quite the Los Angeles Lakers' equal in the second half when they met this past Friday. Milwaukee fell to Los Angeles 113-103. Point guard Eric Bledsoe had a pretty forgettable game, picking up five fouls and turning the ball over five times en route to an 11-point finish.

Phoenix's victory lifted them to 25-38 while Milwaukee's defeat dropped them down to 53-10. We'll see if the Suns can repeat their recent success or if Milwaukee bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Milwaukee have won seven out of their last nine games against Phoenix.