Who's Playing
Denver @ Phoenix
Current Records: Denver 7-7; Phoenix 8-5
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Denver Nuggets will be on the road. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at PHX Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Nuggets had enough points to win and then some against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, taking their game 119-101. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and posted a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Phoenix didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 109-103 victory. Phoenix's center Deandre Ayton looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 17 boards along with five blocks.
Denver was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they fell 106-103 to Phoenix. Can the Nuggets avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Denver have won 15 out of their last 20 games against Phoenix.
