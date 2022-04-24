Who's Playing
Memphis @ Minnesota
Current Records: Memphis 2-1; Minnesota 1-2
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies' road trip will continue as they head to Target Center at 10 p.m. ET this past Saturday to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Grizzlies are hoping for another victory. They beat the Timberwolves 104-95 this past Thursday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 39-21 deficit. Memphis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Brandon Clarke, who had 20 points in addition to eight rebounds, and shooting guard Desmond Bane, who shot 7-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and six boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Memphis' win brought them up to 2-1 while the Timberwolves' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 1-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Grizzlies come into the game boasting the second most points per game in the league at 115.6. But Minnesota is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 115.9 on average. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $76.96
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Memphis have won 19 out of their last 28 games against Minnesota.
- Apr 21, 2022 - Memphis 104 vs. Minnesota 95
- Apr 19, 2022 - Memphis 124 vs. Minnesota 96
- Apr 16, 2022 - Minnesota 130 vs. Memphis 117
- Feb 24, 2022 - Minnesota 119 vs. Memphis 114
- Jan 13, 2022 - Memphis 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 20, 2021 - Minnesota 138 vs. Memphis 95
- Nov 08, 2021 - Memphis 125 vs. Minnesota 118
- May 05, 2021 - Memphis 139 vs. Minnesota 135
- Apr 02, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 13, 2021 - Memphis 118 vs. Minnesota 107
- Jan 07, 2020 - Memphis 119 vs. Minnesota 112
- Dec 01, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Minnesota 107
- Nov 06, 2019 - Memphis 137 vs. Minnesota 121
- Mar 23, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Memphis 99
- Feb 05, 2019 - Memphis 108 vs. Minnesota 106
- Jan 30, 2019 - Minnesota 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2018 - Memphis 100 vs. Minnesota 87
- Apr 09, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Memphis 94
- Mar 26, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 04, 2017 - Memphis 95 vs. Minnesota 92
- Feb 04, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Nov 19, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Minnesota 71
- Nov 01, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Memphis 80
- Oct 26, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Minnesota 98
- Mar 16, 2016 - Minnesota 114 vs. Memphis 108
- Feb 19, 2016 - Memphis 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 23, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 15, 2015 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106
Injury Report for MinnesotaNo Injury Information
Injury Report for Memphis
- Dillon Brooks: Game-Time Decision (Foot)
- Santi Aldama: Out (Knee)
- Killian Tillie: Out (Knee)