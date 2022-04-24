Who's Playing

Memphis @ Minnesota

Current Records: Memphis 2-1; Minnesota 1-2

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies' road trip will continue as they head to Target Center at 10 p.m. ET this past Saturday to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis will be strutting in after a win while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Grizzlies are hoping for another victory. They beat the Timberwolves 104-95 this past Thursday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 39-21 deficit. Memphis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Brandon Clarke, who had 20 points in addition to eight rebounds, and shooting guard Desmond Bane, who shot 7-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Memphis' win brought them up to 2-1 while the Timberwolves' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 1-2. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Grizzlies come into the game boasting the second most points per game in the league at 115.6. But Minnesota is even better: they rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 115.9 on average. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $76.96

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won 19 out of their last 28 games against Minnesota.

Apr 21, 2022 - Memphis 104 vs. Minnesota 95

Apr 19, 2022 - Memphis 124 vs. Minnesota 96

Apr 16, 2022 - Minnesota 130 vs. Memphis 117

Feb 24, 2022 - Minnesota 119 vs. Memphis 114

Jan 13, 2022 - Memphis 116 vs. Minnesota 108

Nov 20, 2021 - Minnesota 138 vs. Memphis 95

Nov 08, 2021 - Memphis 125 vs. Minnesota 118

May 05, 2021 - Memphis 139 vs. Minnesota 135

Apr 02, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Minnesota 108

Jan 13, 2021 - Memphis 118 vs. Minnesota 107

Jan 07, 2020 - Memphis 119 vs. Minnesota 112

Dec 01, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Minnesota 107

Nov 06, 2019 - Memphis 137 vs. Minnesota 121

Mar 23, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Memphis 99

Feb 05, 2019 - Memphis 108 vs. Minnesota 106

Jan 30, 2019 - Minnesota 99 vs. Memphis 97

Nov 18, 2018 - Memphis 100 vs. Minnesota 87

Apr 09, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Memphis 94

Mar 26, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Minnesota 93

Dec 04, 2017 - Memphis 95 vs. Minnesota 92

Feb 04, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Minnesota 99

Nov 19, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Minnesota 71

Nov 01, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Memphis 80

Oct 26, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Minnesota 98

Mar 16, 2016 - Minnesota 114 vs. Memphis 108

Feb 19, 2016 - Memphis 109 vs. Minnesota 104

Jan 23, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Memphis 101

Nov 15, 2015 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106

Injury Report for Minnesota

Injury Report for Memphis

Dillon Brooks: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Santi Aldama: Out (Knee)

Killian Tillie: Out (Knee)

No Injury Information