Who's Playing

Houston @ Minnesota

Current Records: Houston 10-35; Minnesota 23-24

What to Know

The Houston Rockets haven't won a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves since March 27 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Rockets will take on Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center after having had a few days off. Minnesota should still be riding high after a victory, while Houston will be looking to right the ship.

Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 122-117 to the Charlotte Hornets. One thing holding Houston back was the mediocre play of small forward Eric Gordon, who did not have his best game: he played for 30 minutes with and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 128-126 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Minnesota's small forward Kyle Anderson looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds along with six assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Anderson has had at least ten rebounds. Anderson's points were the most he has had all year.

The Rockets are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past eight games, so buyers beware.

Houston's loss took them down to 10-35 while Minnesota's win pulled them up to 23-24. Allowing an average of 115.81 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.87

Odds

The Timberwolves are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Houston have won 20 out of their last 31 games against Minnesota.