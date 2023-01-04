Who's Playing

Portland @ Minnesota

Current Records: Portland 19-17; Minnesota 17-21

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.76 points per game. Minnesota and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Target Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Timberwolves and Portland will really light up the scoreboard.

The Denver Nuggets typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Minnesota proved too difficult a challenge. Minnesota had enough points to win and then some against Denver, taking their matchup 124-111. Minnesota's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Kyle Anderson led the charge as he had 19 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers made easy work of the Detroit Pistons on Monday and carried off a 135-106 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Portland had established a 102-82 advantage. Their power forward Jerami Grant did his thing and shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 36 points.

The wins brought Minnesota up to 17-21 and Portland to 19-17. Minnesota is 8-8 after wins this season, Portland 8-10.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.50

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Portland have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Minnesota.