Who's Playing
Portland @ Minnesota
Current Records: Portland 19-17; Minnesota 17-21
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.76 points per game. Minnesota and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Target Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Timberwolves and Portland will really light up the scoreboard.
The Denver Nuggets typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Minnesota proved too difficult a challenge. Minnesota had enough points to win and then some against Denver, taking their matchup 124-111. Minnesota's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but small forward Kyle Anderson led the charge as he had 19 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers made easy work of the Detroit Pistons on Monday and carried off a 135-106 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Portland had established a 102-82 advantage. Their power forward Jerami Grant did his thing and shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 36 points.
The wins brought Minnesota up to 17-21 and Portland to 19-17. Minnesota is 8-8 after wins this season, Portland 8-10.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Ticket Cost: $11.50
Odds
The Timberwolves are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Portland have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Minnesota.
- Dec 12, 2022 - Portland 133 vs. Minnesota 112
- Dec 10, 2022 - Portland 124 vs. Minnesota 118
- Mar 07, 2022 - Minnesota 124 vs. Portland 81
- Mar 05, 2022 - Minnesota 135 vs. Portland 121
- Jan 25, 2022 - Minnesota 109 vs. Portland 107
- Dec 12, 2021 - Minnesota 116 vs. Portland 111
- Mar 14, 2021 - Minnesota 114 vs. Portland 112
- Mar 13, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Minnesota 121
- Jan 07, 2021 - Portland 135 vs. Minnesota 117
- Jan 09, 2020 - Minnesota 116 vs. Portland 102
- Dec 21, 2019 - Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 106
- Apr 01, 2019 - Portland 132 vs. Minnesota 122
- Dec 08, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Minnesota 105
- Nov 16, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 04, 2018 - Portland 111 vs. Minnesota 81
- Mar 01, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 24, 2018 - Portland 123 vs. Minnesota 114
- Jan 14, 2018 - Minnesota 120 vs. Portland 103
- Dec 18, 2017 - Minnesota 108 vs. Portland 107
- Apr 06, 2017 - Portland 105 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 03, 2017 - Minnesota 110 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 25, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 01, 2017 - Portland 95 vs. Minnesota 89
- Apr 09, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Portland 105
- Jan 31, 2016 - Portland 96 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 05, 2015 - Portland 109 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 02, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Minnesota 101