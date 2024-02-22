Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Brooklyn 21-33, Toronto 19-36

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow:

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $48.11

What to Know

The Nets are 8-2 against the Raptors since April of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Nets gave up the first points and the most points last Wednesday. They were completely outmatched by Boston on the road and fell 136-86. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Nets in their matchups with the Celtics: they've now lost four in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Nets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They are 1-4 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Indiana by a score of 127-125. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 245.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds. He didn't help the Raptors' cause all that much against the Spurs last Monday but the same can't be said for this match.

Brooklyn has traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 21-33 record this season. As for Toronto, they dropped their record down to 19-36 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played Toronto.

Odds

Toronto is a slight 2-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.