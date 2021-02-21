Who's Playing

Washington @ Portland

Current Records: Washington 9-17; Portland 18-10

What to Know

This Saturday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.11 points per game. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Washington Wizards will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 20 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. These two teams are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Portland came out on top in a nail-biter against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Wednesday, sneaking past 126-124. It was another big night for the Trail Blazers' point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 7-for-16 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 43 points and 16 assists. The matchup made it Dame's third in a row with at least 31 points.

Speaking of close games: Washington sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 130-128 win over the Denver Nuggets this past Wednesday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 41-24 deficit. Washington can attribute much of their success to small forward Davis Bertans, who shot 9-for-11 from downtown and finished with 35 points.

Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Portland to 18-10 and the Wizards to 9-17. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score this past Saturday.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Northwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Portland have won seven out of their last 11 games against Washington.

Feb 02, 2021 - Portland 132 vs. Washington 121

Mar 04, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. Washington 104

Jan 03, 2020 - Portland 122 vs. Washington 103

Nov 18, 2018 - Portland 119 vs. Washington 109

Oct 22, 2018 - Washington 125 vs. Portland 124

Dec 05, 2017 - Washington 106 vs. Portland 92

Nov 25, 2017 - Portland 108 vs. Washington 105

Mar 11, 2017 - Washington 125 vs. Portland 124

Jan 16, 2017 - Washington 120 vs. Portland 101

Mar 08, 2016 - Portland 116 vs. Washington 109

Jan 18, 2016 - Portland 108 vs. Washington 98

Injury Report for Portland

Harry Giles III: Out (Calf)

CJ McCollum: Out (Foot)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Washington