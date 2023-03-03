Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Golden State
Current Records: New Orleans 31-32; Golden State 33-30
What to Know
This Friday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.46 points per contest. They are getting right back to it as they host the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET March 3 at Chase Center. The Warriors are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
Golden State made easy work of the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday and carried off a 115-91 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Dubs was shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 34 points.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between New Orleans and the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Pelicans wrapped it up with a 121-110 win on the road. New Orleans' small forward Brandon Ingram did his thing and had 40 points and five assists in addition to six boards.
Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Golden State took a serious blow against New Orleans in the teams' previous meeting last November, falling 128-83. Can the Dubs avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 23 out of their last 31 games against New Orleans.
