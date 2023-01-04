Who's Playing

Detroit @ Golden State

Current Records: Detroit 10-30; Golden State 20-18

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.47 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 4 at Chase Center. Golden State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Warriors ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Shooting guard Klay Thompson had a stellar game for Golden State as he shot 10-for-21 from downtown and finished with 54 points and eight boards.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" Detroit with a 135-106 beatdown courtesy of the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Detroit was down 102-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit; Ivey picked up five fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 3-for-11, 13-point finish.

The Warriors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Golden State's win lifted them to 20-18 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 10-30. We'll see if Golden State can repeat their recent success or if the Pistons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Warriors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Golden State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Detroit.