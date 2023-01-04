Who's Playing
Detroit @ Golden State
Current Records: Detroit 10-30; Golden State 20-18
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.47 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 4 at Chase Center. Golden State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Warriors ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Shooting guard Klay Thompson had a stellar game for Golden State as he shot 10-for-21 from downtown and finished with 54 points and eight boards.
Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" Detroit with a 135-106 beatdown courtesy of the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Detroit was down 102-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Jaden Ivey wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit; Ivey picked up five fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 3-for-11, 13-point finish.
The Warriors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Golden State's win lifted them to 20-18 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 10-30. We'll see if Golden State can repeat their recent success or if the Pistons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $59.00
Odds
The Warriors are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Golden State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Detroit.
- Oct 30, 2022 - Detroit 128 vs. Golden State 114
- Jan 18, 2022 - Golden State 102 vs. Detroit 86
- Nov 19, 2021 - Golden State 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Jan 30, 2021 - Golden State 118 vs. Detroit 91
- Dec 29, 2020 - Golden State 116 vs. Detroit 106
- Jan 04, 2020 - Detroit 111 vs. Golden State 104
- Mar 24, 2019 - Golden State 121 vs. Detroit 114
- Dec 01, 2018 - Detroit 111 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 08, 2017 - Golden State 102 vs. Detroit 98
- Oct 29, 2017 - Detroit 115 vs. Golden State 107
- Jan 12, 2017 - Golden State 127 vs. Detroit 107
- Dec 23, 2016 - Golden State 119 vs. Detroit 113
- Jan 16, 2016 - Detroit 113 vs. Golden State 95
- Nov 09, 2015 - Golden State 109 vs. Detroit 95