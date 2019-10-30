How to watch Warriors vs. Suns: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Golden State (home) vs. Phoenix (away)

Current Records: Golden State 1-2; Phoenix 2-2

Last Season Records: Golden State 57-25; Phoenix 19-63

What to Know

Phoenix has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Wednesday. Phoenix and Golden State will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The odds don't look promising for Phoenix, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The Suns needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 96-95. One thing holding Phoenix back was the mediocre play of PF Frank Kaminsky, who did not have his best game; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-11, 10-point finish.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Golden State and New Orleans on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Golden State wrapped it up with a 134-123 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Warriors was G Stephen Curry, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 assists.

Golden State's win lifted them to 1-2 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 2-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Warriors come into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest fouls per game in the league at 19.3. On the other end of the spectrum, the Suns are stumbling into the contest with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 31.3 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Suns in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds

The Warriors are a 5-point favorite against the Suns.

Over/Under: 229

Series History

Golden State have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.