How to watch Warriors vs. Suns: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Warriors vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State (home) vs. Phoenix (away)
Current Records: Golden State 1-2; Phoenix 2-2
Last Season Records: Golden State 57-25; Phoenix 19-63
What to Know
Phoenix has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Wednesday. Phoenix and Golden State will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The odds don't look promising for Phoenix, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
The Suns needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 96-95. One thing holding Phoenix back was the mediocre play of PF Frank Kaminsky, who did not have his best game; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-11, 10-point finish.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Golden State and New Orleans on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Golden State wrapped it up with a 134-123 victory. Among those leading the charge for the Warriors was G Stephen Curry, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 assists.
Golden State's win lifted them to 1-2 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 2-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Warriors come into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest fouls per game in the league at 19.3. On the other end of the spectrum, the Suns are stumbling into the contest with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 31.3 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Suns in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warriors are a 5-point favorite against the Suns.
Over/Under: 229
Series History
Golden State have won 15 out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 10, 2019 - Phoenix 115 vs. Golden State 111
- Feb 08, 2019 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Dec 31, 2018 - Golden State 132 vs. Phoenix 109
- Oct 22, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. Phoenix 103
- Apr 08, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 100
- Apr 01, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Phoenix 107
- Mar 17, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Phoenix 109
- Feb 12, 2018 - Golden State 129 vs. Phoenix 83
- Apr 05, 2017 - Golden State 120 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 03, 2016 - Golden State 138 vs. Phoenix 109
- Nov 13, 2016 - Golden State 133 vs. Phoenix 120
- Oct 30, 2016 - Golden State 106 vs. Phoenix 100
- Mar 12, 2016 - Golden State 123 vs. Phoenix 116
- Feb 10, 2016 - Golden State 112 vs. Phoenix 104
- Dec 16, 2015 - Golden State 128 vs. Phoenix 103
- Nov 27, 2015 - Golden State 135 vs. Phoenix 116
