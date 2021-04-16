James Harden's return to game action is approaching. Harden has been dealing with a hamstring strain since the beginning of the month and he has missed six games as a result of the injury. While speaking to media members on Friday, Nets general manager Sean Marks provided an update on Harden, and though he didn't give a firm timetable for a return, he did report positive progress.

"James is progressing well," Marks said. "He's looking forward to having one or two more play days, which means he'll play four-on-four and five-on-five with the group in practice, and then hopefully if things go smoothly like that, he'll be out and joining the guys in a game. But he's progressed well, he's made his markers up to this point and we'll just continue to progress him along and hopefully it's not too much longer. At this point, I can't put a timetable on it, whether it's two days, five days and so forth."

The Nets aren't rushing Harden back at all, as they obviously want him fully healthy for postseason play, even if it costs them a game, or two, in the regular season. Plus, they're doing alright without him at the moment anyway, as they've gone 7-3 over their last 10 games. The recent return of Kevin Durant has helped with that, as has the consistently stellar play of Kyrie Irving.

There is some concern that the Nets haven't had the opportunity to develop championship-level chemistry due to the fact that the trio of Harden, Irving and Durant has still only played seven games together. But Brooklyn is clearly banking on their sheer talent to overcome such chemistry concerns. Their approach seems to be that as long as they have all three of those guys healthy for the playoffs, all will be well. Given how talented that trio is, it's tough to disagree with that approach. Still, the Nets would surely like to have at least a few games with their full squad before postseason play. If Harden is able to return soon, they will.