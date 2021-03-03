The Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers take the floor in a marquee battle on Wednesday evening. The two teams lead their respective conferences, with strong play to begin the 2020-21 season. The Jazz own the NBA's best record at 27-8 overall, including a 12-6 mark on the road. The 76ers are dominant at home, starting 15-3 this season, and they are 23-12 overall.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Jazz as three-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227.5 in the latest Jazz vs. Sixers odds.

Jazz vs. Sixers spread: Jazz -3

Jazz vs. Sixers over-under: 227.5 points

Jazz vs. Sixers money line: Jazz -160, 76ers +140

UTAH: The Jazz are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

PHI: The 76ers are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Jazz can cover



Utah enters with the NBA's best record and net rating, in addition to plenty of star power. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.4 points and 5.4 assists per game after his breakout in the Orlando bubble, and Rudy Gobert adds 14.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. With a stellar supporting cast, headlined by Mike Conley, the Jazz are playing at an extremely high level.

Utah is a top-three team on both ends of the floor, with top-five marks in a number of categories, including shooting efficiency, offensive rebounding, three-point shooting allowed, defensive rebounding and free throw rate allowed. While the Jazz do have a relative weakness in creating turnovers, the Sixers are a bottom-five team in the NBA when it comes to ball security, giving the ball away on 15.3 percent of offensive possessions.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has a leading MVP candidate in Joel Embiid, with the All-NBA center averaging 29.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per game this season. The matchup between Embiid and Gobert will be pivotal, but Embiid has been virtually unstoppable this season. Ben Simmons adds 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals, with intriguing defense and a versatile game. The 76ers are a tremendous offensive rebounding team, pulling down almost 29 percent of their own misses.

Finally, Philadelphia should be able to avoid turnovers, as the Jazz are the worst team in the NBA at creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on only 11.7 percent of possessions. On the other end, Philadelphia is No. 6 in both overall defensive rating and shooting efficiency allowed. The 76ers are also a top-10 team in steals, blocks and overall turnover creation this season.

