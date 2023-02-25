Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Utah

Current Records: San Antonio 14-46; Utah 30-31

What to Know

This Saturday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.26 points per matchup. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Vivint Arena. Utah is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Jazz ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 120-119 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Having forecasted a close win for Utah, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Small forward Lauri Markkanen continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 43 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for San Antonio on Thursday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 142-116 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. San Antonio's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Charles Bassey, who had 16 points along with seven boards, and small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 22 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards.

This next game looks promising for Utah, who are favored by a full 10 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 10-20 against the spread when favored.

The Jazz were close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 126-122 to the Spurs. Maybe Utah will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Odds

The Jazz are a big 10-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Utah.