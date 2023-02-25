Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Utah
Current Records: San Antonio 14-46; Utah 30-31
What to Know
This Saturday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.26 points per matchup. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Vivint Arena. Utah is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Jazz ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday with a 120-119 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Having forecasted a close win for Utah, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Small forward Lauri Markkanen continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 43 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for San Antonio on Thursday, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 142-116 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. San Antonio's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Charles Bassey, who had 16 points along with seven boards, and small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 22 points and seven assists in addition to eight boards.
This next game looks promising for Utah, who are favored by a full 10 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 10-20 against the spread when favored.
The Jazz were close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last December as they fell 126-122 to the Spurs. Maybe Utah will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Jazz are a big 10-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
San Antonio have won 14 out of their last 26 games against Utah.
- Dec 26, 2022 - San Antonio 126 vs. Utah 122
- Mar 11, 2022 - San Antonio 104 vs. Utah 102
- Dec 27, 2021 - Utah 110 vs. San Antonio 104
- Dec 17, 2021 - San Antonio 128 vs. Utah 126
- May 05, 2021 - Utah 126 vs. San Antonio 94
- May 03, 2021 - Utah 110 vs. San Antonio 99
- Jan 03, 2021 - Utah 130 vs. San Antonio 109
- Aug 13, 2020 - Utah 118 vs. San Antonio 112
- Aug 07, 2020 - San Antonio 119 vs. Utah 111
- Feb 21, 2020 - San Antonio 113 vs. Utah 104
- Jan 29, 2020 - San Antonio 127 vs. Utah 120
- Feb 09, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. San Antonio 105
- Dec 09, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. Utah 97
- Dec 04, 2018 - Utah 139 vs. San Antonio 105
- Mar 23, 2018 - San Antonio 124 vs. Utah 120
- Feb 12, 2018 - Utah 101 vs. San Antonio 99
- Feb 03, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. San Antonio 111
- Dec 21, 2017 - Utah 100 vs. San Antonio 89
- Apr 12, 2017 - Utah 101 vs. San Antonio 97
- Apr 02, 2017 - San Antonio 109 vs. Utah 103
- Nov 04, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. Utah 86
- Nov 01, 2016 - Utah 106 vs. San Antonio 91
- Apr 05, 2016 - San Antonio 88 vs. Utah 86
- Feb 25, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Utah 78
- Jan 06, 2016 - San Antonio 123 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 14, 2015 - San Antonio 118 vs. Utah 81