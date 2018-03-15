Jeanie Buss won't pick Kobe or Magic as greatest Laker: 'Maybe that player is here now'

While Jerry West is occasionally thrown into the mix, generally the argument about the best career Lakers ever comes down to two names: Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant.

Both won five titles playing their entire careers in Los Angeles, but while Magic has more MVPs and Finals MVPs, Bryant owns more All-NBA selections and is the franchise leader in points scored and games played. Each is synonymous with the Lakers, but which one is the greatest Laker of all time?

On Thursday's episode of CBS SPORTS HQ's "Reiter's Block," our Bill Reiter took the opportunity to ask someone who knows a thing or two about the Lakers, controlling owner and president Jeanie Buss. Reiter asked whether Magic or Kobe would be her pick for best Laker ever, and her answer was interesting (watch the full interview in the video player above).

"I can't because it's two different eras," Buss said. "And if they were teammates, I'd have a really hard time to say, but they're not, you know, it's two different eras. But here's what I'll throw out at you: Maybe we haven't seen the greatest Laker yet. Maybe that player is here now. Maybe we're gonna draft him this season. Who knows? "But maybe there's somebody else out there that is gonna make that answer even easier."

It may have just been a clever way to dodge the question, but Buss is also dispelling the narrative that the Lakers' glory days are behind them. She and the rest of the organization clearly believe that promising young talents like Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle can blossom into stars and that they'll continue to acquire quality players through the draft and free agency.

It's probably doubtful that any of the players on the current roster will surpass Magic or Kobe, but with guys this young, you really never know. Maybe we're watching the greatest Laker of all time right now, and we don't even know it.