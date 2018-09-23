Jimmy Butler trade rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves owner reportedly wants star dealt quickly

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is ready to move on from the Jimmy Butler era -- and quickly.

According to a report from ESPN, Taylor, who was in attendance at the NBA's Board of Governor meetings this weekend, has mandated that a deal to ship Butler get worked out "in the next several days." The goal in doing so, of course, to avoid a bigger distraction than Butler's trade request and the ensuing events have already been.

Minnesota has scheduled its preseason media day for Monday, and it is slated to begin training camp Tuesday. Neither Taylor nor Butler appear interested in being paired before then, but it's unclear how quickly it can strike a deal with a team of interest.

As for teams that are interested in Butler, the Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, L.A. Clippers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers are among those who have shown interest, ESPN reports. But none has yet engaged in serious trade discussions, making it possible that Butler remains a member of the Timberwolves to begin the week.

Butler is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019 and has made clear he will not re-sign with Minnesota. He has named the Clippers as his preferred landing spot, according to reports, and also has interest in the Nets and Knicks.