Joel Embiid-Karl-Anthony Towns fight sparks Twitter and Instagram frenzy

Things got heated during Wednesday night's game at the Wells Fargo Center between the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves when Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns got into a shoving match that quickly escalated into a full-fledged on fight on the court.

Once Ben Simmons turned around and realized what was going on he got in on the action, and it turned into quite the scene.

Simmons ended up with his arm around Towns' neck, who was tapping the floor. Fans erupted and eventually enough neutral parties got in the middle to stop the madness.

Embiid and Towns were ejected following the fight.

THINGS ARE ESCALATING IN PHILLY WITH KAT AND EMBIID GOING AT IT. pic.twitter.com/7nNhWnCHFv — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 31, 2019

NBA Twitter didn't waste a minute and headed to social media to react and crack a few jokes about what they just saw.

Here are some of the best tweets:

You knew there would be a few "KAT fight" jokes.

KAT FIGHT

(have really been waiting a long time to get to use that one)

Joel Embiid and Karl Anthony Towns go at it in Philly. Benches clear, Ben Simmons ends up with an arm around Towns' neck. pic.twitter.com/kNq6HZUPoS — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 31, 2019

Al Horford's sister took time out to say her brother has absolutely no time to involve himself with this fight.

Al at 30 seconds:



#1: I’m too old for this



#2: no ice cream after the game, kids https://t.co/4BXLLF0XaF pic.twitter.com/uUvEv8XNt4 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) October 31, 2019

I know it's spooky season, but this is um, a lot.

Neither does this guy pic.twitter.com/Hp3BGXKxRz — Fran (@phillyphran) October 31, 2019

Somewhere, someone is stitching "Embiid" on the back of a robe, with the Halloween costume idea: Embiid as a boxer.

What you need: Boxing gloves, an Embiid robe, a Sixers jersey and someone on the ground next to you in a Towns jersey.

. @UnderArmour if you’re not making an Embiid boxing robe right now what are you even doing — shamus (@shamus_clancy) October 31, 2019

Here's a quick re-enactment of the fight for those who missed it.

How the KAT vs Embiid fight looked pic.twitter.com/37AleLMTKN — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 31, 2019

Embiid did just get a dog in March. (Click the link for the adorable photo, you're welcome in advance.)

Embiid, not a KAT person. Noted. — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynNBCS) October 31, 2019

It's what the fans want.

Embiid and KAT one-on-one game to 11 at All-Star weekend.

Make it happen, Adam Silver — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) October 31, 2019

Embiid even took to Instagram after the game to talk about the fight, and it's quite the caption.

The 76ers won the fight, and the game, beating the Timberwolves 117-95.