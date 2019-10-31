Joel Embiid-Karl-Anthony Towns fight sparks Twitter and Instagram frenzy
Well, that escalated quickly
Things got heated during Wednesday night's game at the Wells Fargo Center between the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves when Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns got into a shoving match that quickly escalated into a full-fledged on fight on the court.
Once Ben Simmons turned around and realized what was going on he got in on the action, and it turned into quite the scene.
Simmons ended up with his arm around Towns' neck, who was tapping the floor. Fans erupted and eventually enough neutral parties got in the middle to stop the madness.
Embiid and Towns were ejected following the fight.
NBA Twitter didn't waste a minute and headed to social media to react and crack a few jokes about what they just saw.
Here are some of the best tweets:
You knew there would be a few "KAT fight" jokes.
Al Horford's sister took time out to say her brother has absolutely no time to involve himself with this fight.
I know it's spooky season, but this is um, a lot.
Somewhere, someone is stitching "Embiid" on the back of a robe, with the Halloween costume idea: Embiid as a boxer.
What you need: Boxing gloves, an Embiid robe, a Sixers jersey and someone on the ground next to you in a Towns jersey.
Here's a quick re-enactment of the fight for those who missed it.
Embiid did just get a dog in March. (Click the link for the adorable photo, you're welcome in advance.)
It's what the fans want.
Embiid even took to Instagram after the game to talk about the fight, and it's quite the caption.
The 76ers won the fight, and the game, beating the Timberwolves 117-95.
-
