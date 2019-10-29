Kawhi Leonard on Darius Bazley's impression of him: 'People love me, I guess'
Kawhi is perfect
Kawhi Leonard has done so much over the past year or so. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors and led the franchise to its first-ever NBA title, winning Finals MVP in the process. He starred in a wild free agent frenzy before ultimately signing with the Los Angeles Clippers and bringing Paul George with him.
But Leonard's greatest accomplishment over the past year just might be his contributions to meme culture. From the incredibly awkward robotic laugh he showcased as he was being introduced in Toronto, to the "what it do, baby" he delivered after winning the title, to the "hey hey hey" line shared at Clippers' opening night last week, it's been nearly impossible to avoid Kawhi memes on social media for much of the past year.
This week, Leonard was asked about his growing presence in meme culture and, specifically, if he had seen Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Darius Bazley offering his best Kawhi impression last week, possibly in a mocking tone.
Kawhi's response was pretty great.
"I just take it as love," Leonard said. "You know what I mean? People love me I guess and like the things I say."
The response, and the reaction to it, is rather perfect considering Leonard is pretty deadpan and serious. Yet plenty of people still found humor in how it was delivered... which basically how every Kawhi meme ever has been born. If a Kawhi meme is born out of Kawhi responding to him inspiring memes, do we break the simulation?
