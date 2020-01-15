Kawhi Leonard used Drake's house in Los Angeles to recruit Paul George to the Clippers
Of course the Raptors' biggest transaction of the offseason involved Drake.
Seemingly everything the Raptors do revolves around rapper and Toronto-native Drake in some way, shape or form. This apparently even extends to when a star athlete decides to leave for another team.
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne put out a profile on Clippers forward Paul George on Wednesday, and, unsurprisingly, the story includes details on how exactly both George and reigning finals MVP Kawhi Leonard ended up on LA's second fiddle for NBA basketball. The story goes as follows: George sends Leonard a congratulatory text for winning it all with the Raptors, the texting becomes more frequent, then the texts turns to phone calls and then it evolves into one-on-one conversations.
The twist? Those in-person recruiting conversations were taking place in Drake's Los Angeles home. It's not like the rapper was out of the loop though. The story makes sure to point out that Aubrey Graham allowed Leonard to stay at his home while he was taking free agent meetings in the city -- it's still hard to imagine he expected the eventual outcome in any way. All was said and done by July 1, according to Shelburne, and the plan for the two to become Clippers teammates was set in motion.
But the meetings at Drake's house didn't stop once the agreement between the two players was made. George and Leonard reportedly met another time after Leonard returned from a meeting in Toronto to keep each other updated on what was happening. Though there was a brief moment where everything looked like it was going to fall apart, the deal went through. George's emotions about the getting traded to Los Angeles really come through in the quote he gives.
"I can't explain what that feels like," George told ESPN. "As a kid, you see yourself and you envision this. I pictured my parents being able to watch me at Staples [Center]. I pictured playing in L.A. I pictured being an All-Star, a superstar. But I think the best thing is before every game when I'm introduced, 'Paul George from Palmdale, California.' I'm not playing for the Clippers. This is home. I'm playing for the home team."
And it was all partially possible thanks to the hospitality of Drake. How sweet.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Miami Heat midseason report card
Miami has proven to be among the East's legitimate contenders, at least throughout the season's...
-
NBA DFS lineups, picks, Jan. 15 advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Spurs vs. Heat odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Spurs vs. Heat matchup 10,000 times.
-
Raptors midseason report card
The defending champs have played well despite losing Leonard in the offseason as well as dealing...
-
Pistons vs. Celtics odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Pistons vs. Celtics matchup 10,000...
-
Nets vs. Sixers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Nets vs. 76ers matchup 10,000 times.
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...